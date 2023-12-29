en English
Crime

Kentucky Man Arrested: Missing North Carolina Teen Found in Trap Door

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:44 pm EST
Kentucky Man Arrested: Missing North Carolina Teen Found in Trap Door

On Christmas Day, a chilling discovery was made by Lincoln County deputies at a residence in Kings Mountain, Kentucky. A missing 16-year-old girl from Fayetteville, North Carolina was found hidden in a trap door beneath a bedroom rug. The homeowner, 34-year-old Zackary Jones, was promptly arrested following a domestic violence report.

The Arrest and Unveiling of a Heinous Crime

Jones, who initially duped the teenager into believing he was 19 years old, later claimed to be 25, with the girl discovering his true age only upon reaching his home. The girl reported that Jones had not only threatened her life multiple times but also trafficked her across state lines, arming himself with a gun and threatening violence if they were separated by law enforcement.

Jones admitted to using drugs with the teenager and engaging in sexual activities. However, these admissions have led to further charges due to the girl being taken across state lines and her age being below the consent age in North Carolina.

Dire Consequences and Legal Proceedings

Today, Jones faces an array of charges, including but not limited to rape, sodomy, strangulation, the terroristic threatening, and resisting arrest, with potential additional charges to be laid in North Carolina. He is currently held in a county jail, with his deeds casting a long and dark shadow over both North Carolina and Kentucky.

A Tale of Deception and Abuse

This incident is a stark reminder of the vulnerable position teenagers can find themselves in when they encounter predatory adults online. The teenager, who was reported to be highly intoxicated at the time of discovery, was lured under a façade of deceit and manipulation. In this case, the misleading age factor played a significant role in the teenager’s decision to trust Jones, leading to weeks of confinement, abuse, and fear.

As this story unfolds, it serves as a sobering wake-up call to parents, law enforcement agencies, and online platforms to be more vigilant in their roles to protect teenagers from such heinous acts. It also underscores the importance of educating young people about the potential dangers lurking on the internet and the precautions they need to take to protect themselves.

Crime Human Rights United States
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

