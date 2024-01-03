en English
Crime

Kentucky Man Nabbed in Home Invasion Attempted Dog Theft Arrest

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:50 pm EST
On the quiet byways of Christian County, Kentucky, an ordinary afternoon on December 28 took a dramatic shift. A 56-year-old man, Joseph Parrott, shattered the tranquility of a home on Grapevine Road in Crofton. Armed with a knife, he intruded on a peaceful residence with a peculiar mission — to steal a dog.

The Home Invasion

Joseph Parrott wasn’t an ordinary intruder. His weapon of choice wasn’t just a knife; he had a belt too. A belt he used not as a tool of violence, but as an instrument of control over the dog. As the homeowners watched in disbelief, Parrott slipped the belt around the dog’s neck, effectively turning it into a makeshift leash.

A Threat and a Hasty Exit

But Parrott wasn’t done yet. He brandished his knife, a clear threat to the homeowner. His message was clear: do not interfere. With the dog in tow, he left as abruptly as he had arrived, taking off in a pick-up truck. The homeowner, left in shock, quickly alerted the authorities.

The Capture

Parrott, however, didn’t journey far. Deputies found him in a camper on the same property, attempting to lay low. His defense? The dog he had attempted to steal was, according to him, his own. His claim did little to deter the deputies, who promptly took him into custody. The law, it seems, had caught up with Joseph Parrott.

In the wake of the peculiar home invasion, Parrott is now facing serious charges. His actions that afternoon have earned him a charge of first-degree burglary. A clear reminder that crime, no matter its motive or method, comes with consequences.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

