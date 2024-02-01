Kenmore Woman Indicted for Fatal Drug Incident

Ashley Holmes, a 35-year-old woman from Kenmore, New York, is now under indictment for her alleged involvement in a fatal drug incident. Announced by the Erie County District Attorney's office, Holmes stands accused of selling a deadly mix of fentanyl-laced cocaine. This lethal concoction led to the overdose and unfortunate death of 47-year-old Robert Chimera.

Tragedy Strikes on Linden Avenue

The incident took place in August on Linden Avenue in Buffalo. On the tragic day, authorities responded to the scene of the overdose and Holmes was apprehended. An ensuing investigation unearthed a cache of the fentanyl-infused cocaine in Holmes's bedroom at her residence in Kenmore.

Heavy Charges and Potential Sentence

The charges brought against Holmes are severe. They include criminally negligent homicide, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. If found guilty of the most serious charge, Holmes could face a maximum sentence of nine years in prison.

The High Cost of Bail

The court has set Holmes's bail at a staggering $500,000. This high figure reflects the gravity of the charges against her and the significant impact of such drug-related offenses on communities.

This case shines a light on the serious consequences of drug trafficking, not only for those who partake but also for those who find themselves unwittingly on the other side of the transaction. It serves as a grim reminder of the human cost of the drug trade, and the long shadows it casts over individuals and communities alike.