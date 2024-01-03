en English
Crime

Kempton Fire Chief Arrested for Drunk Driving

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST
On a chilly December night, Matthew L. Floyd, the fire chief for the Kempton Volunteer Fire Department in Indiana, found himself on the wrong side of the law. Floyd was apprehended by the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a startling twist for a man usually tasked with protecting the community.

Signs of Intoxication

The arrest occurred after Floyd was pulled over for unsafe lane movement. The officers on scene reported that Floyd exhibited telltale signs of intoxication. His breath reeked of alcohol, his eyes were bloodshot, and his speech was slurred – a far cry from the composed demeanor expected of a fire chief.

Over The Limit

A breathalyzer test administered during the traffic stop told a grim tale. Floyd’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was recorded at .191%, more than twice the legal limit of .08%. A subsequent certified chemical test further affirmed the gravity of the situation, showing a BAC of .168%, still significantly over the permissible limit.

Legal Consequences

As a result of the incident, Floyd now faces two misdemeanor charges. The ramifications of the charges could be severe, potentially jeopardizing his position as the fire chief. The current status of Floyd within the Kempton Volunteer Fire Department is unclear. Despite his arrest, he remains listed as the fire chief on the Kempton Fire & Rescue page on the county website, raising questions about the department’s response to the incident.

Crime United States
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

