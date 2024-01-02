en English
Crime

Kemar Daley Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Wounding Charge

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
Kemar Daley Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Wounding Charge

A shocking episode unfolded in the St Catherine Parish Court as Kemar Daley pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful wounding. Daley was accused of brutally attacking a relative with glass bottles, causing injuries from the resulting splinters. The incident, which occurred on October 24, 2023, has sent ripples of unease throughout the community.

Daley’s Unforeseen Attack

On the fateful day, Daley beckoned the complainant outside her house, launching an unexpected assault by hurling several glass bottles at her. The attack was not only a violation of trust but an act of extreme violence that left the victim with multiple injuries.

Awaiting Sentencing

Following his admission of guilt, Daley has been remanded in custody. His sentencing has been scheduled for March 5, offering a brief period of respite for the victim and her family. The court, in its wisdom, has also ordered a social enquiry report given the information revealed about Daley’s psychiatric issues.

Admission of Guilt

In a rare act of contrition, Daley admitted to the attack in court, acknowledging that the victim suffered from cuts due to the bottle splinters. This admission, while not absolving him of his guilt, has at least spared the victim the ordeal of a drawn-out trial.

Crime Jamaica Law
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

