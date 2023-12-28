en English
Crime

Keffiyeh Controversy: A British-Algerian’s Distressing Encounter with French Police

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:48 am EST
Keffiyeh Controversy: A British-Algerian’s Distressing Encounter with French Police

In the heart of Paris, October 2023, British-Algerian Farid Hamrat found himself in the crosshairs of a distressing event that would leave him stranded indefinitely on French soil. The cause of this misfortune? A keffiyeh, a garment indelibly tied to Palestinian identity, that Hamrat had chosen to wear during his visit to a local organic farming exhibition. The seemingly innocent act of adorning this traditional attire led to an unexpected encounter with French police, an arrest without explanation, and a three-night detention that culminated in a missed flight and a confiscated passport.

Triggering a Chain of Events

Hamrat’s ordeal was reportedly ignited by the unease of two French Jewish citizens who deemed his attire suspicious. Their discomfort, leading to accusations of Hamrat being a potential threat to public peace, set in motion a series of events that shed light on a broader issue – the French government’s stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict and its implications for citizens and visitors alike.

The Keffiyeh: A Symbol of Contention

Since the Israeli assault on Gaza launched on October 7, the French response to the conflict has been under the microscope. The government’s measures, including the prohibition of pro-Palestinian protests and the framing of Palestinian resistance as anti-Semitic, have sparked outrage and controversy. Amid this tense atmosphere, the keffiyeh, a symbol of rebellion and protest against injustice, has been co-opted as a symbol of contention.

Emerging Threats and Inaction

Yet, while the focus remains on threats perceived to be arising from the Palestinian side, threats against Muslims are largely overlooked. The French Muslim Council has reported a surge in threats and acts of vandalism against mosques, with little to no action taken by authorities. Hamrat’s ordeal serves as a stark reminder of the treatment of Muslims in France and the perceived bias within the French police force, which has been repeatedly accused of systemic Islamophobia and racism.

Simultaneously, halfway across the world, the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia has stirred controversy by banning keffiya scarves. This move incited protests and mistreatment of Palestinian and Arab filmmakers, writers, and actors attending the event, adding another layer to the ongoing discourse on the keffiya’s symbolism and the region’s political dynamics.

0
Crime France Human Rights
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

