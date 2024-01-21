Keefe D Appoints New Attorney Amidst Resurfacing Allegations in 2Pac Murder Case

In a significant turn of events, Keefe D, a former gang leader and suspect in the murder of iconic rapper 2Pac, has appointed a new attorney, Carl Arnold, replacing his public defenders. Arnold, a distinguished alumnus of Howard University School of Law, has earned a place in the National Trial Lawyers Top 100, a testament to his legal prowess. The notice of this replacement was recently filed and accepted in the Las Vegas courts.

Reviving Old Allegations

Amid this legal shuffle, a controversial tape recorded by Keefe D's former lawyers has come to light. The tape doesn't feature music mogul Diddy's voice but contains Keefe D's recounting of an alleged proposition from Diddy. According to Keefe D, Diddy offered $1 million for the successful assassination of 2Pac and Suge Knight during the peak of the East Coast/West Coast rap feud. This revelation has once again ignited the debate around Diddy's involvement in the infamous event.

Perpetuating an Unsolved Mystery

These allegations, however, are far from new. In 2011, LAPD Detective Greg Kading penned a book titled 'Murder Rap,' wherein he outlined his belief that Diddy was complicit in the murder plot against 2Pac and Suge Knight. Diddy, at the time, vehemently denied any involvement, dismissing Kading's account as fictitious and absurd.

Impending Trial

Keefe D's decision to appoint Carl Arnold comes as he faces a potential life sentence if found guilty of 2Pac's murder. His trial, which has captured global attention, is set to resume on February 20. As the date approaches, the gaze of the world remains fixed on this unprecedented case and the dramatic revelations that continue to unfold.