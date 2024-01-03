KCDK-E Calls for Mass Protests Against Kurdish Massacres: A Demand for Justice

The Congress of Democratic Societies of Kurdistan in Europe (KCDK-E) has issued a rallying cry for a robust public demonstration slated for January 6, 2024, in Paris. This protest aims to draw attention to two distinct, yet equally traumatic events involving the brutal killings of Kurdish individuals. These incidents, which have left deep scars on the Kurdish community, are seen as targeted attacks on their quest for freedom and have not been sufficiently investigated or prosecuted, sparking a formidable call for justice and international legal action against culpable parties.

(Read Also: HMS Agincourt: A Submarine’s Name Sparks Controversy Amid Surveillance Law Changes)

Remembering the Fallen Heroes

The first incident being commemorated is a chilling act of political violence that occurred on January 9, 2013. Three Kurdish women revolutionaries, Sakine Cansiz, Fidan Dogan, and Leyla Saylemez, were assassinated, with fingers pointed towards the Turkish intelligence service MIT. Their lives were snuffed out in a cold-blooded manner, leaving a trail of unanswered questions and deep-seated anger among the Kurdish population.

A Recent Wound Reopens Old Ones

The second incident that has sparked this call for protest is more recent, dating back to December 23, 2022. Emine Kara (Evin Goyi), a member of the KCK Executive Council, Mir Perwer (Mehmet Sirin Aydin) from the Kurdish cultural movement, and Abdurrahman Kizil, a seasoned activist, lost their lives in this act of violence. This act of brutality has reopened old wounds, reinforcing the community’s resolve to seek justice.

(Read Also: France Announces Strategic Shift in Weapons Supply to Ukraine)

Calls for Justice and Government Accountability

The KCDK-E, along with other allied groups, is seeking an apology from the French government, which holds jurisdiction over these incidents. They demand that the authorities not only express their regret to the families of the deceased and the Kurdish community but also ensure that these heinous crimes are not swept under the rug. The planned demonstration is also intended to maintain public awareness about these murders and exert pressure on officials to act decisively.

Read More