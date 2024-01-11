en English
Crime

Kazakhstan Marks an 11% Dip in Crime Rate: A Closer Look

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:57 am EST
Kazakhstan Marks an 11% Dip in Crime Rate: A Closer Look

In a remarkable turn of events, Kazakhstan, a Central Asian republic, has reported a significant 11% decline in its overall crime rate. The confirmation comes from the Kazakh Prosecutor General’s Office, painting a picture of a safer, more law-abiding nation.

Unveiling the Statistics

The numbers, as released by the Committee on Legal Statistics and Special Accounts of the Prosecutor General’s Office, indicate an impressive drop in total crime cases, down from 157,473 to a more modest 140,272. This reduction is not confined to a single category, but rather appears to span across different types of crimes.

Decrease in Various Crime Categories

Violent crimes have seen a substantial decrease of 14.9%, down from 44,106 to 37,548 cases. Crimes of moderate severity have also witnessed a sizeable reduction, decreasing by 12.6%, from 67,340 to 58,874 cases. Minor offenses, though less dramatically affected, have nonetheless experienced a reduction of 4%, with cases falling from 22,741 to a slightly lower 21,826.

A Contrasting Increase

Despite the overall positive trend, one category of crime has unfortunately seen an increase. Crimes of the highest severity have risen by 15.7%, escalating from 2,241 to 2,593 cases. This uptick is a sobering reminder that while progress is being made, there is still work to be done in the realm of crime prevention and judicial management.

Improvement in Citizen Rights Protection

In addition to the decrease in crime rates, there has been a commendable 22.7% decrease in violations of citizens’ constitutional rights in criminal proceedings. The number of such cases has dropped from 578 to 447. This progress is further evidenced by the prosecutor’s office terminating unfounded criminal prosecutions against 254 individuals and releasing 824 people from office premises and detention centers. Remarkably, the court acquitted 97 people, pointing to an increasingly fair and just legal system.

The recent report from Kazakhstan paints a picture of a nation making strides in improving its legal infrastructure and crime management. However, the increase in crimes of the highest severity serves as a reminder that there is still room for improvement. It is a wake-up call for Kazakhstan and other nations to continually reassess and enhance their justice systems, ensuring a safer and more secure world for all.

Crime Kazakhstan Law
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

