Katsina State's Governor Appeals for Vigilance Amidst Inauguration of New Schools

Katsina State's Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has called on his constituents to heighten their vigilance against banditry and criminal activities, particularly during the night. The governor's appeal comes as he inaugurates three new Islamiyya schools, generously donated by philanthropist Alhaji Abubakar Dardisu Wambam Mani.

Education as a Pillar of Community Development

Located in Yammama, Mani Town, and Muduru, these schools have been christened in honor of influential figures, including the late parents of Governor Radda and the Emir of Katsina. Governor Radda stressed the crucial role of education in community development, promising the government's full support for such initiatives. He lauded Alhaji Abubakar Dardisu's philanthropic efforts, which he believes are instrumental in elevating the community through education.

Facilities of the New Schools

The newly inaugurated schools are well-equipped with necessary facilities such as classrooms, toilets, administrative blocks, and boreholes. The governor encouraged local residents to optimize the use of these educational facilities, emphasizing the role of such institutions in breaking the cycle of poverty and fostering social mobility.

Banditry Attacks in Jibia Local Government

While the inauguration of the schools marks a positive stride, reports of violence lurk in the background. Unconfirmed reports from Jibia Local Government suggest that five villagers have fallen victim to banditry attacks. However, the police have yet to validate these incidents. The governor's call for vigilance underscores the need for community cooperation and shared intelligence to combat banditry and other criminal activities in Katsina and the Northern Region.