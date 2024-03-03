Katsina State Police Announce N50 Million Bounty for Bandit Kingpins Modi Modi, Jan Kare

In a bold move to curb terrorism and enhance security in Katsina State, the local police command has declared a significant reward for information leading to the capture of two notorious bandit leaders. Usman Modi Modi and Jan Kare, identified as the masterminds behind numerous attacks in the region, are now the targets of a N50 million bounty, signaling an intensified crackdown on criminal activities.

Reward for Justice

The announcement, made through a statement by ASP Abubakar Aliyu, the Command's Public Relations Officer, underscores the authorities' determination to dismantle the networks of banditry plaguing the state. Focusing on the Kankara and Safana Local Government Areas, the police believe that the capture of Modi Modi and Jan Kare could mark a turning point in their fight against terrorism. The reward offer not only incentivizes public participation in the security efforts but also demonstrates a commitment to restoring peace and stability in the state.

Ensuring Confidentiality and Protection

Understanding the risks associated with providing information on such dangerous individuals, the Katsina State Police Command has assured potential informants of the strictest confidentiality and protection. They have been encouraged to come forward with any relevant details that could lead to the arrest of the bandit kingpins, with the assurance that their identities will be safeguarded. This approach aims to build trust within the community and foster a collaborative environment between the public and the security agencies.

Call to Action

The police have issued a call to action, urging anyone with valuable information to contact the command headquarters or the nearest security agency. With contact numbers provided for direct communication, the authorities are making it as easy as possible for citizens to contribute to the security efforts. The initiative represents a collective responsibility approach, where the safety and well-being of the community are prioritized, and everyone is encouraged to play a part in combating the threats posed by banditry and kidnapping.

The move by the Katsina State Police Command to place a bounty on Modi Modi and Jan Kare reflects a proactive and strategic approach to tackling the menace of terrorism. By engaging the community and offering substantial rewards for crucial information, the authorities are leveraging local insights and cooperation to disrupt criminal activities. This initiative could serve as a model for other regions facing similar challenges, highlighting the importance of community involvement in ensuring safety and security.