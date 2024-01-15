en English
Crime

Katie Hopkins Criticized for Mocking Grieving Broadcaster Kate Garraway

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
In the wake of the tragic passing of former political lobbyist Derek Draper, a global outcry has arisen over controversial media figure Katie Hopkins’ tasteless and insensitive reaction. Draper, who had been valiantly battling COVID-19 for nearly four years, succumbed to the virus at the age of 56, leaving behind his wife, broadcaster Kate Garraway, and their two children.

Kate Garraway’s Unyielding Support

Kate Garraway, a well-respected DJ at Smooth FM and a presenter on Good Morning Britain, has stood by her husband throughout his lengthy battle. Her courage and dedication were often portrayed in a series of ITV documentaries, shedding light on the plight of those suffering from long COVID, and eliciting an outpouring of public support.

Hopkins’ Controversial Remarks

In stark contrast to the wave of empathy and support for Garraway, Katie Hopkins opted to use the tragic event as a platform for mockery. Hopkins posted a video on social media, openly ridiculing the grieving widow and insensitively suggesting that Garraway would leverage her husband’s death for career advancement. The video, seen by many as a new low even for Hopkins, has ignited a firestorm of criticism and reports to social media platforms.

Social Media and Hateful Content

The incident has spurred a broader conversation about social media management and the acceptance of hateful content. Particularly under the guidance of Elon Musk, the incident has raised questions about the level of accountability and the measures in place to combat such insensitive and harmful behavior. Social media users have rallied, urging each other to report Hopkins’ offensive content.

In response to the backlash, Hopkins has remained unrepentant, continuing to make controversial remarks and seemingly defending her actions. Her lack of remorse has only fueled the public’s ire, further highlighting the need for stringent policies against such behavior on social media platforms.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

