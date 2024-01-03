en English
Crime

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:58 pm EST
Kasur Police Force Recognized for Successful Operation and Commitment to Public Safety

In an event that exudes dedication and commitment to public safety, the Kasur police force has been recognized for their successful operation, during which they recovered stolen property worth over 0.6 million rupees and returned it to the rightful owners. A ceremony was held at the District Police Lines Kasur, marking this commendable achievement. High-ranking officers, including RPO Sheikhupura Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa, DPO Kasur Tariq Aziz Sindhu, and SP Investigation Shahid Mahmood, graced the occasion, along with other members of the force.

Recovery and Arrests

The recovered items encompassed a wide range of valuables, including cash, vehicles, mobile phones, cattle, and other items. But the police force didn’t stop at recovering stolen goods. They made significant strides in law enforcement, arresting criminals, seizing weapons, and cracking down on drug trafficking activities. This comprehensive operation led to the apprehension of 236 drug dealers and the seizure of various drugs and thousands of liters of illicit liquor.

Acknowledgement of Heroism

Prizes were distributed among the police personnel who exhibited outstanding performance in their line of duty. The ceremony served as a tribute to the commitment of the Kasur police force, their dedication to maintaining public safety, and their relentless pursuit of law enforcement.

Unyielding Commitment

The RPO and DPO, in their respective addresses, reiterated their unwavering commitment to serving the public. They referenced the sacrifices of fallen officers and the comprehensive crackdown on criminal activities throughout 2023. This massive operation resulted in the arrest of members of notorious robber gangs, resolution of murder cases, and apprehension of thousands of wanted criminals. This contribution led not only to the recovery of additional stolen goods but also to the seizure of substantial quantities of illegal drugs.

Crime Law Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

