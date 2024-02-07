Kasilof Duo Arrested for Animal Cruelty: A Case of Neglect in Subzero Temperatures

In the quiet town of Kasilof, Alaska, a chilling tale of animal cruelty has come to light. Heather Harris, 36, and Harley Potter, 42, were taken into custody on felony charges of animal cruelty following the discovery of several dogs left outside in subzero temperatures. Among those dogs, a young male named Lee was found lifeless, tethered to a tree and confined within a kennel at what seemed to be an abandoned property.

Tragic Discovery by State Troopers

Alaska State Troopers, on responding to an anonymous tip, discovered the dead dog, Lee, within a kennel, his life seemingly snuffed out by a lethal combination of malnourishment and hypothermia. The chain that kept him bound to a tree was a stark testimony to the inhumane conditions he had endured. A subsequent examination by a veterinarian confirmed that, barring his tragic end, Lee had been a healthy animal.

A Community Steps In

Before the arrival of the troopers, the community had already stepped in to save eight dogs and a litter of puppies from the same location. Their collective action highlighted a strong sense of responsibility towards the voiceless victims of this shocking incident. When Heather Harris was subsequently located at a different address, she recognized one of the rescued dogs as her own, inadvertently admitting to her part in the blatant neglect.

Both Harris and Potter, who had visited their former residence just days before being contacted by the troopers, were detained at the Wildwood Correctional Center. They are currently facing two Class C felony counts of cruelty to animals. If convicted, they could be penalized with up to $50,000 and five years in prison for each count of cruelty.