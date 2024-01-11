Kashmir’s Battle with Employment Scams: A Tale of Exploitation and Deceit

In the pursuit of a stable livelihood, the youth in Kashmir continue to fall prey to employment scams. A recent incident involves a self-proclaimed political influencer, Sahib, who manipulated his position of trust within the community to exploit unsuspecting job seekers. This case has drawn attention to a persistent problem plaguing the region, as young people desperate for employment become targets of fraudulent practices.

Playing on Desperation and Trust

Sahib, flaunting his alleged political connections, charged two unemployed men a hefty sum, promising them government jobs. These men, desperate for work, believed they had landed secure positions recording vehicle registrations at a river bed. The so-called jobs even came with seemingly legitimate appointment letters and salaries for two months. However, this illusion of employment was shattered when Sahib curtly informed them of their termination due to unauthorized absences.

The Facade Crumbles

The reality was far more sinister. Sahib had masterfully fabricated the appointment letters and had simply been redistributing a fraction of the money he took from them as salaries. The river bed, the appointment letters, the salaries – all were elements of a carefully crafted scam targeting the jobless youth of Kashmir.

A Widespread Problem

The lack of private sector jobs and robust industries in Kashmir has created a scenario where government positions are highly sought after. This has given rise to an alarming number of employment scams in the region. In fact, a local court in Srinagar recently denied bail to a man who had created a fake Department of Health and Medical Education website to con eager job seekers. Such stories, despite being prevalent, receive minimal attention in the media and online discussions.

Kashmir’s struggle with employment scams is not confined to isolated incidents. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made several arrests linked to recruitment scams involving the J K Service Selection Boards. Allegations of irregularities in recruitment exams for different government positions are rampant, with selected candidates often finding their posts canceled due to alleged scams. The exploitation extends to the implementation of government schemes, with fake call centers and scams permeating every level of employment.

As Kashmir continues to grapple with this issue, it is crucial to shed light on these stories and work towards creating a safe and trustworthy employment atmosphere for the youth. The promise of a job should not be a trapdoor into exploitation and deceit.