Karnataka Journalist Escapes Cleaver Attack by Meat Shop Owner Accused of Selling Stolen Chicken

In a chilling event that unfolded in Kolar, Karnataka, a journalist found himself at the sharp end of a meat cleaver, wielded by a shop owner he had accused of selling stolen chicken.

The incident, which was captured on camera, has since been circulating on social media, causing a ripple of outrage and targeted backlash against the minority community.

The journalist, whose identity remains undisclosed, had visited the meat shop owned by Mohammed Taj Fir, a member of the Muslim community, to question him about the allegations.

The journalist claimed that the chicken being sold at the shop was stolen, which was the reason for its lower price.

It was during this confrontation that the situation escalated, with Fir resorting to physical violence.