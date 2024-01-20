Karnataka High Court Rejects Visa Extension Petition Amid Security Concerns

Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition filed by Raktima Khanum, a Bangladeshi national, citing her suspicious activities and alleged links to the Special Services Group (SSG), an organization known for its ties to the military of a neighboring country. Khanum, who claimed to have married Indian citizen Janardhana Reddy in 2017, entered India on a tourist visa, which was later converted to an X-1 visa after her marriage. This visa was extended periodically, but in 2023, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) required her husband's consent for another extension, a step that Khanum failed to comply with. As a result, the FRRO issued an exit permit. Justice M. Nagaprasanna's ruling to dismiss Khanum's petition was primarily based on her failure to adhere to visa regulations and her dubious connections that raised concerns about her stay in India.

Unraveling Raktima Khanum's Case

The case revolves around Raktima Khanum, a 46-year-old woman who claimed to have fallen in love with Janardhana Reddy, subsequently marrying him and converting him to Islam. The couple resided in Chennai, but their relationship deteriorated, leading Khanum to return to Bangladesh as her tourist visa expired. Upon reapplying for a visa, it was converted to an X-1 visa, a dependent visa valid until February 2020.

Violation of Visa Norms and Exit Permit

However, Khanum's inability to provide her husband's consent for the dependent visa's extension, a mandatory procedure, led to the FRRO's denial of her visa extension. Citing Khanum's failure to comply with visa regulations and her suspicious links with the SSG, the court gave a green light to the FRRO to immediately execute the exit permit without insisting on the fee. The court emphasized the Government of India's unfettered right to expel foreign nationals overstaying in the nation without proper documentation, especially in cases posing a potential threat to national security.