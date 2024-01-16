Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls for Stronger Investigations in Dalit Atrocity Cases

In an urgent call to reform, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah voiced his concern over the low conviction rates in cases of atrocities against Dalits, underscoring the need for an overhaul in the investigative procedures. Addressing the annual conference of senior police officers, Siddaramaiah emphasized the imperative to enhance the quality of investigations, aiming to restore the faith of victims in the judicial system.

Advertisment

Improving Conviction Rates

Highlighting the urgency to address the issue, Siddaramaiah instructed for the submission of scientifically valid charge sheets, a move anticipated to bolster the conviction rate in such cases. The Chief Minister's directive is seen as an effort to ensure that justice is not only done but also seen to be done, particularly for those who belong to marginalized sections of society.

Addressing Violence Against Women and Children

Advertisment

Besides focusing on Dalit atrocities, Siddaramaiah also turned his attention to the escalating cases of violence against women and children. He issued a stern warning to Deputy Commissioners of Police, holding them accountable for any failures in managing such cases, an indication of the government's increasing intolerance towards gender and age-related violence.

The Role of Police Force

Additionally, Siddaramaiah assured the police of full governmental support in their duties, cautioning them, however, against the misuse of this autonomy. The Chief Minister criticized the frequent police transfers driven by caste affiliations, calling for an end to such practices. Upholding secular values and the aspirations of India's constitution, Siddaramaiah stressed the importance of the police's role in maintaining social harmony.

Furthermore, Siddaramaiah urged the police to leverage modern technology in their operations. He highlighted the effectiveness of technological advancements in reducing crime rates, asserting that maximum utilization of such resources is crucial in today's digitized age.