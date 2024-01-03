en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Karnal Murder Case: Woman and Accomplice Arrested Following Discovery of Body

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
Karnal Murder Case: Woman and Accomplice Arrested Following Discovery of Body

In a chilling case surfacing from the heart of Karnal, a woman and her accomplice have been captured on charges of murder. Surender Kaur and Gulshan, now under police custody, stand accused of the cold-blooded murder of 25-year-old Sumit Kumar, a resident of Mughal Majra village in Kunjpura town.

The Disappearance and Investigation

Kumar was reported missing on December 23, triggering alarm among his family and friends. A formal missing person case was registered by the local police the very next day. The subsequent investigation led the police to the duo of Kaur and Gulshan, who were then taken into custody.

Admission of Guilt and the Grim Discovery

Under questioning, the suspects admitted to their grim crime. They revealed their act of disposing Kumar’s body in the Western Jamuna Canal near Kurali village. This admission led the police to an intense search operation lasting a week in the canal and its surrounding areas.

The Closure and Continuing Investigation

The relentless pursuit of the police bore fruit when they discovered the body of Kumar in the canal near Barota village. Inspector Mohan Lal of the CIA-2 unit of the Karnal police confirmed the arrests following the recovery of the body. However, the reasons behind this heinous act remain under investigation, as the police delve deeper to uncover the complete truth.

0
Crime India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bridgeport Scrambles to Find Missing Teenager, Izaiah Simpson

By Shivani Chauhan

Kennewick Father Charged in 4-Year-Old Daughter's Fentanyl Overdose

By Olalekan Adigun

Oregon Mortuary Worker Arrested for Stealing from Deceased Homeowner

By BNN Correspondents

Ugandan Pastor Aloysius Bugingo Survives Violent Attack; Driver Succumbs to Injuries

By Israel Ojoko

New Year's Day Shooting in Downtown Lexington Raises Safety Concerns ...
@Crime · 4 mins
New Year's Day Shooting in Downtown Lexington Raises Safety Concerns ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Discovery in Hassan City: Mother and Two Children Found Dead

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tragic Discovery in Hassan City: Mother and Two Children Found Dead
Puttaparthi Officials Tackle Increasing Ganja Influx: Call for Stricter Measures and Public Engagement

By Rafia Tasleem

Puttaparthi Officials Tackle Increasing Ganja Influx: Call for Stricter Measures and Public Engagement
Convicted Ballot Harvester Appointed as Vice Mayor, Controversy Ensues

By Rizwan Shah

Convicted Ballot Harvester Appointed as Vice Mayor, Controversy Ensues
Stephanie Barnes Appeals 44-Month Sentence for Theft from Casino Control Commission

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Stephanie Barnes Appeals 44-Month Sentence for Theft from Casino Control Commission
Latest Headlines
World News
Northwest Mohawks Clinch Narrow Victory Over Valley Indians in Intense Non-League Game
2 mins
Northwest Mohawks Clinch Narrow Victory Over Valley Indians in Intense Non-League Game
Stakes High at Geelong's Ten-Race Event: Top Contenders and Potential Underdogs to Watch
3 mins
Stakes High at Geelong's Ten-Race Event: Top Contenders and Potential Underdogs to Watch
Matthew Wade's Back Soreness: A Test for the Hobart Hurricanes
4 mins
Matthew Wade's Back Soreness: A Test for the Hobart Hurricanes
One Year of DMK Governance: Welfare, Industry, and the Pursuit of Social Justice
4 mins
One Year of DMK Governance: Welfare, Industry, and the Pursuit of Social Justice
Inside the Trade Dynamics of the Prince Albert Raiders in WHL
4 mins
Inside the Trade Dynamics of the Prince Albert Raiders in WHL
Penang Women vs Johor Women: A Crucial Encounter in MCA Women's T20 2023-24
4 mins
Penang Women vs Johor Women: A Crucial Encounter in MCA Women's T20 2023-24
Ten-Race Event at Randwick Racecourse: A Power-Packed Showdown
4 mins
Ten-Race Event at Randwick Racecourse: A Power-Packed Showdown
DWI Arrest of San Antonio Councilman Triggers Debate on Ethical Use of Public Funds
4 mins
DWI Arrest of San Antonio Councilman Triggers Debate on Ethical Use of Public Funds
Skyler Pierce: From Nebraska Commit to MVP at Under Armour All-America Match
4 mins
Skyler Pierce: From Nebraska Commit to MVP at Under Armour All-America Match
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
29 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
38 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
4 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
9 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app