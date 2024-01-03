Karnal Murder Case: Woman and Accomplice Arrested Following Discovery of Body

In a chilling case surfacing from the heart of Karnal, a woman and her accomplice have been captured on charges of murder. Surender Kaur and Gulshan, now under police custody, stand accused of the cold-blooded murder of 25-year-old Sumit Kumar, a resident of Mughal Majra village in Kunjpura town.

The Disappearance and Investigation

Kumar was reported missing on December 23, triggering alarm among his family and friends. A formal missing person case was registered by the local police the very next day. The subsequent investigation led the police to the duo of Kaur and Gulshan, who were then taken into custody.

Admission of Guilt and the Grim Discovery

Under questioning, the suspects admitted to their grim crime. They revealed their act of disposing Kumar’s body in the Western Jamuna Canal near Kurali village. This admission led the police to an intense search operation lasting a week in the canal and its surrounding areas.

The Closure and Continuing Investigation

The relentless pursuit of the police bore fruit when they discovered the body of Kumar in the canal near Barota village. Inspector Mohan Lal of the CIA-2 unit of the Karnal police confirmed the arrests following the recovery of the body. However, the reasons behind this heinous act remain under investigation, as the police delve deeper to uncover the complete truth.