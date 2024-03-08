Karaoke Bar Owner Arrested in HCMC for Torturing Attendants, Faces Attempted Murder Charges

In a shocking turn of events, Pham Ngoc Tien, a 30-year-old karaoke bar owner, was arrested in Ho Chi Minh City's outlying district of Hoc Mon for horrific crimes against his employees. Previously convicted of "intentionally inflicting injury," Tien was now facing graver charges, including "attempted murder" and "humiliating others," after being on the run.

Advertisment

Unearthing a House of Horrors

Three years prior to his arrest, authorities raided the Hoang Gia karaoke bar in Quang Ngai's Tu Nghia District, uncovering a gruesome scene. Eight young female attendants, aged between 15 and 20, were found with severe injuries, a testament to the barbaric treatment they endured. Tien, alongside his manager Pham Cong Dat, was suspected of inflicting such atrocities under the guise of punishment for perceived misconduct. Their methods were nothing short of torturous, involving electric shocks administered with a car battery, beatings with rocks and sticks, and other inhumane acts of violence.

The Legal Labyrinth

Advertisment

Initially, the Tu Nghia District People's Court handed down relatively lenient sentences to Tien and Dat for the crime of "intentionally inflicting injury." However, the Quang Ngai Provincial People's Procuracy later identified significant errors in the judgment and appealed for a reinvestigation, advocating for charges of "attempted murder" against Tien. This appeal highlighted the gravity of the offences and the potential for a more fitting punishment for the accused. Tien's escape while on bail for "severe illness" further complicated the legal proceedings, leading to a special arrest warrant issued against him.

A Call for Justice

The victims, who suffered not only physical injuries but psychological trauma, had previously been coerced into working for Tien under the threat of violence and financial bondage. Some had been lured from another karaoke bar in Binh Duong Province, where they had already endured abuse at Tien's hands. This case has shed light on the dark underbelly of certain illicit business practices, prompting a broader discussion on the protection of vulnerable employees and the need for stringent legal measures to combat such heinous crimes.

The arrest of Pham Ngoc Tien not only signifies a step towards justice for the victims but also serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing fight against human rights abuses in the workplace. As the legal proceedings unfold, many await the outcome, hoping for a resolution that will not only punish the perpetrators but also deter similar atrocities in the future.