Karachi Woman Arrested for Newborn Trafficking: Police Rescue Infant Bought for Rs 200,000

In the bustling city of Karachi, a chilling incident has emerged, unveiling a dark underbelly of criminal activity. In a shocking disclosure, the local Kharadar Police have apprehended a woman named Fatima, who is reportedly involved in the illicit trade of newborn trafficking.

Advertisment

Caught in the Act

The police arrested Fatima while she was in possession of a newborn girl. According to the police, she had purchased the infant from a village near Thatta for a staggering sum of Rs 200,000. The newborn was intended to be sold in Karachi, further highlighting the grim reality of child trafficking in the country. Fatima confessed to her involvement in buying and selling eight children, a revelation that has sent shockwaves throughout the community.

A Case of Deja Vu

Advertisment

This incident isn't an isolated one. In a reminiscent scenario last year, the Peshawar police had arrested two suspects, including a woman, for kidnapping a newborn from the Hayatabad Medical Complex. The child was subsequently returned to the parents after DNA testing confirmed their relationship. Assistant Superintendent of Police, Nayab Moiz, revealed that the child was taken from the gynecological ward and that the accused had also returned another girl to the parents.

A Crime Under Scrutiny

The Kharadar Police have filed a case against Fatima under the relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. As the investigation unfolds, the police are intensively working to identify other individuals potentially involved in this horrifying trade. The incident has cast a spotlight on the alarming issue of child trafficking in Pakistan, raising serious questions about the safety and security of newborns in the region.