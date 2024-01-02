Karachi Officer Assaulted by Government Official’s Son: A Struggle for Justice

In a disturbing incident that has shocked the city of Karachi, a police officer named Mukhtiyar Ahmed found himself severely injured after being hit by a vehicle driven by Wasim Shamshad, the son of the Secretary of Revenue in Sindh. The event unfolded against the backdrop of the night of December 19, 2023, in the quiet confines of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 8 area, under the jurisdiction of the Sahil Police Station.

A Crime Unreported: The Power Play

What adds an insidious layer to this tragic event is the fact that despite its occurrence nearly two weeks prior, no case had been registered initially. This shocking omission points towards the influence of senior police officials, who may have used their clout to keep the incident under wraps. The silence was broken only when the new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South, Sajid Saduzai, took charge and demonstrated his commitment to justice by registering a case against the accused.

The Incident: A Glimpse into the Night

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the drama unfolded when Officer Ahmed, while on his routine patrol, encountered a suspicious vehicle parked in the dark. When he approached the car to conduct a routine search, he was assaulted by Shamshad, who used his vehicle as a weapon, hitting the unsuspecting officer. Ahmed sustained multiple fractures and, in a chilling display of callous disregard, was left unattended at the scene by Shamshad.

The Aftermath: A Struggle for Justice and Recovery

Officer Ahmed is currently receiving treatment at Civil Hospital, his body bearing the brutal marks of that fateful night. As he fights for recovery, the city of Karachi watches with bated breath, hoping that justice will prevail over the shadow of power and influence. Meanwhile, the actions of SSP Sajid Saduzai send a strong message to all – that no one is above the law, not even the son of a senior government official.