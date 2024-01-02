Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Steps Up to Combat Rising Youth Crime in Manatee County

Manatee County, Florida, has been grappling with a surge in youth crime throughout 2023. Two recent events underscored this issue: a deputy-involved shooting of a 17-year-old suspected of car break-ins and discharging a firearm at officers, and a separate incident where a teenager brandished a weapon at a security officer following a home invasion. According to the State Attorney’s Office, there has been a 42% increase in juvenile grand theft auto cases and a 62% increase in car break-ins committed by minors.

Addressing the Youth Crime Wave

In the face of these disquieting trends, Keenan Wooten, the Guide Right Director for the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, is taking a proactive stance to counter youth crime. He is committed to mentoring boys in grades 6-12, a demographic particularly susceptible to the lures of criminal activity. The fraternity’s Kappa League program is designed to provide mentorship, emphasizing self-identity training, competition, social and health education.

The Roots of the Problem

Wooten ascribes the uptick in criminal activities among youths to several factors such as single-parent homes, absentee fathers, inadequate supervision, and negative influences from the media. The program’s approach to tackling these issues involves team-building, behavior modification, and confidence enhancement. It has garnered recognition for its positive impact on the community.

Community Collaboration for Impact

To bolster these efforts, the fraternity partners with local law enforcement. Officers from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are invited to engage with the boys in the program. This interaction fosters a sense of understanding and respect between the young men and the law enforcement community, making strides towards mitigating the youth crime wave in Manatee County.