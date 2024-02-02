Kansas City Woman Charged with Manslaughter in First Homicide of 2024

In a shocking start to the new year, a 34-year-old woman, Janee L. Davis, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the first homicide of 2024 in Kansas City. The victim, 70-year-old Vonzell "Captain" Bryant, was a well-known DJ and music promoter. His life was tragically cut short on January 3, 2024, marking the city's first murder of the year.

Bryant's body was discovered in a front yard, with a blood trail suggesting he had been stabbed inside a vehicle. Witnesses' accounts and evidence at the scene led homicide detectives to Davis, who emerged as a prime suspect.

Davis Claims Self-Defense

Upon her arrest and subsequent questioning, Davis claimed self-defense, alleging that Bryant had attacked her and attempted to sexually assault her. She insists that she used a knife she found on his lap to protect herself. Interestingly, surveillance footage partially corroborated her accounts, adding a layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation.

Davis is currently held on a $75,000 bond. As of the time of this report, court records did not indicate that an attorney was representing her. The charges of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action that she faces are grave, and if convicted, she could spend substantial time behind bars.