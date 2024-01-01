en English
Crime

Kansas City Chiefs’ Willie Gay Jr. Arrested for Misdemeanor Criminal Damage Amid Playoff Preparations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:23 am EST
Kansas City Chiefs’ Willie Gay Jr. Arrested for Misdemeanor Criminal Damage Amid Playoff Preparations

Willie Gay Jr., a celebrated linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs, was arrested on Wednesday night in Overland Park, Kansas, for misdemeanor criminal damage. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office reported that the 23-year-old NFL player was taken into custody at 10:30 p.m. local time and was released on Thursday following a $1,000 bond post. Gay pleaded not guilty to the charge and is scheduled to appear in court on March 2.

Domestic Dispute Leads to Damages

The incident, which involved damage to a vacuum cleaner, a wall, and a door frame, amounted to less than $1,000. The offense is considered a domestic violence occurrence. Gay’s representative stated that the incident occurred during a disagreement with the mother of his son.

Kansas City Chiefs Acknowledge Incident

The Chiefs have acknowledged the incident involving their key player. Gay has been instrumental for the Chiefs this season, starting in 11 of 12 games, and has significantly contributed to the team’s recent playoff success. The Chiefs’ next game is against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round on Sunday.

Other Significant NFL Milestones

In other NFL news, various teams and players have clinched significant milestones, including division titles, playoff berths, and breaking records. The regular season is set to conclude in Miami, and the league is keeping a watchful eye on injuries and other developments as Week 17 progresses.

Recently, the Kansas City Chiefs clinched their eighth consecutive division championship with a come-from-behind 25-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Patrick Mahomes had 245 yards passing and a touchdown, and Isiah Pacheco ran for a career-best 130 yards to help secure the No. 3 seed for the playoffs.

0
Crime NFL United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

