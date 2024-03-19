Kansas Car Dealer Charged in Major Odometer Fraud Case as National Incidents Rise

Adam Newbrey, a Kansas car dealer, faces indictment on charges of altering odometers to defraud customers, marking a significant case amid a national surge in odometer fraud. In a detailed announcement by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Kansas, Newbrey is accused of rolling back odometers on vehicles sold through his dealerships, iDeal Motors, Midwest Wholesale, and Prestige Motors, in a scheme that highlights a growing problem costing American consumers over $1 billion annually.

Unraveling the Odometer Fraud Scheme

In 2020 and 2021, Newbrey reportedly purchased used vehicles in Kansas and Oklahoma, then altered the odometers to show lower mileage before obtaining fraudulently adjusted vehicle titles from the Kansas Department of Revenue. These actions allowed him to sell vehicles at artificially inflated prices, deceiving buyers about the true condition and value of the cars. The indictment, which includes 27 counts of criminal misconduct such as odometer tampering, aggravated identity theft, and mail fraud, sheds light on the sophisticated methods used to perpetrate such frauds in the digital age.

The Rise of Odometer Fraud Nationwide

Data from Carfax and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal an alarming increase in odometer fraud across the United States, with over 450,000 vehicles sold each year featuring fraudulent mileage readings. Despite the advent of digital odometers, which were thought to be more resistant to tampering, the incidence of fraud has not diminished. In fact, digital technology has provided fraudsters with new tools to manipulate odometer readings more efficiently, leading to a 7% increase in identified cases of rolled-back odometers in 2023 alone.

Protecting Yourself from Odometer Fraud

As the battle against odometer fraud continues, experts emphasize the importance of diligence when purchasing used vehicles. They advise buyers to request a vehicle history report, review maintenance records, and conduct a thorough inspection of the car's condition. Noticing discrepancies between the car's physical wear and the odometer reading can be a red flag for potential fraud. Consumers are also encouraged to contact state enforcement agencies if they suspect odometer tampering, helping to combat this costly and deceptive practice.