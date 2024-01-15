en English
Accidents

Kano State Incident: Phone Theft Attempt Ends in Tragic Accident

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:38 am EST
Kano State Incident: Phone Theft Attempt Ends in Tragic Accident

In a dramatic series of events in Kano State, a felonious act swiftly met its end on Zoo Road when a man, attempting to purloin a woman’s phone, was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

This incident, confirmed by the official representative of the Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, has cast a spotlight on both the persistent issue of theft and the unfortunate repercussions of a traffic mishap that followed the criminal endeavor.

The Incident

The suspect, in his desperate escape attempt after seizing a phone from a woman, fell victim to an unexpected turn of events. Engrossed in his flight, he failed to notice the approaching car and was hit, resulting in severe injuries. The local law enforcement was alerted promptly, and the unconscious thief was evacuated to a nearby hospital.

The man’s condition, as reported by the police spokesman, is precarious. With a broken spine and a cracked head, the suspect is toeing the line between life and death. Conscious, yet severely injured, the hospital staff is weighing the possibility of moving him to the emergency department for urgent and comprehensive care.

‘Yan Daba’ and the Rising Tide of Theft

This incident brings the rising wave of thefts by ‘Yan Daba’, a group of thugs notorious for their phone snatching antics, into the limelight. Their activities have been particularly rampant in Kano metropolis, more so during the nocturnal hours.

This event, however, marks a tragic turn in the saga of these criminal activities, reflecting the grave risks that both the perpetrators and innocent bystanders face in this escalating cycle of crime.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

