Kano State Hisbah Board Seizes Truck Carrying Over 24,000 Bottles of Alcohol

In a significant event that underscores the strict enforcement of Sharia law in Nigeria’s Kano State, the Hisbah Board intercepted a truck carrying over 24,000 bottles of various alcoholic beverages. The illegal cargo was seized on Zaria Road, at the stroke of midnight on Tuesday, during an operation aimed at halting the smuggling of alcohol into the state.

Unyielding Vigilance Against Alcohol Smuggling

The Director General of the Hisbah Board, Alhaji Abba Sufi, announced the seizure at the board’s headquarters. According to him, the Hisbah personnel have upheld a steadfast application of the state’s zero-tolerance policy against the smuggling of beer and other intoxicants. This operation is part of a larger effort to ensure adherence to the state’s Sharia law, which distinctly prohibits the consumption and trade of alcoholic beverages.

Collaborative Efforts Pay Off

The DG lauded the diligent efforts of the Hisbah personnel and the successful collaboration with various stakeholders in the fight against beer smuggling. He emphasized that this operation was not an isolated incident but an ongoing endeavor to maintain the sanctity of the state’s laws and values.

Apprehensions and Calls for Public Support

Adding to the DG’s announcement, the acting Assistant Commander General of the Intelligent Crimes Dispatch Unit, Fu’ad Dorayi, confirmed the apprehension of the truck driver and two others in connection with the smuggling. Dorayi expressed gratitude for the support provided by the Dawakin Kudu Hisbah Command and local citizens. He also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious vehicles on key routes leading into Kano State, reinforcing the collective responsibility towards upholding the state’s rules.