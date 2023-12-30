Kano State Governor Unveils Child Trafficking Ring, Reunites Abducted Children with Parents

On a day marked by relief and reunification, Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, successfully facilitated the return of seven children to their parents. The children, hailing from Bauchi State, found themselves ensnared in a trafficking ring that sold them in Anambra and Lagos states, far from their homes and loved ones.

A Criminal Syndicate Revealed

In an astounding revelation, a criminal syndicate specializing in child abduction and trafficking operating in Northern States was brought to light. Governor Yusuf expressed his dismay at the existence of such an operation, highlighting the urgency for increased vigilance and stringent action against these heinous crimes.

Commendable Police Work

The Kano State Police Command, under the leadership of CP Muhammad Hussain Gumel, was praised for their diligent work in apprehending the suspects and rescuing the children. The operation culminated in the arrest of nine suspects at Mariri motor park in Kano, thwarting their attempt to transport the children to Lagos.

Call for Legal Action

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Governor Yusuf called on Bauchi State Governor to take legal action against the suspects. This incident echoes a similar case involving 11 children from Kano, underscoring the rampant issue of child trafficking in the region.

Malam Saad, a parent of one of the rescued children, expressed profound gratitude to Governor Yusuf and the Commissioner of Police for their relentless efforts. The relief was palpable as the families were reunited after a harrowing ordeal.

Barrister Sha’awanatu Yusuf from the Bauchi state government stressed the importance of unity between Kano and Bauchi states, emphasizing that collective action is crucial in combating these crimes and securing a safer future for the children.