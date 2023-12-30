en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Kano State Governor Unveils Child Trafficking Ring, Reunites Abducted Children with Parents

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:58 am EST
Kano State Governor Unveils Child Trafficking Ring, Reunites Abducted Children with Parents

On a day marked by relief and reunification, Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, successfully facilitated the return of seven children to their parents. The children, hailing from Bauchi State, found themselves ensnared in a trafficking ring that sold them in Anambra and Lagos states, far from their homes and loved ones.

A Criminal Syndicate Revealed

In an astounding revelation, a criminal syndicate specializing in child abduction and trafficking operating in Northern States was brought to light. Governor Yusuf expressed his dismay at the existence of such an operation, highlighting the urgency for increased vigilance and stringent action against these heinous crimes.

Commendable Police Work

The Kano State Police Command, under the leadership of CP Muhammad Hussain Gumel, was praised for their diligent work in apprehending the suspects and rescuing the children. The operation culminated in the arrest of nine suspects at Mariri motor park in Kano, thwarting their attempt to transport the children to Lagos.

Call for Legal Action

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Governor Yusuf called on Bauchi State Governor to take legal action against the suspects. This incident echoes a similar case involving 11 children from Kano, underscoring the rampant issue of child trafficking in the region.

Malam Saad, a parent of one of the rescued children, expressed profound gratitude to Governor Yusuf and the Commissioner of Police for their relentless efforts. The relief was palpable as the families were reunited after a harrowing ordeal.

Barrister Sha’awanatu Yusuf from the Bauchi state government stressed the importance of unity between Kano and Bauchi states, emphasizing that collective action is crucial in combating these crimes and securing a safer future for the children.

0
Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

EFCC Apprehends 16 Internet Fraud Suspects in Kaduna

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Young Couple Found Shot Dead in San Antonio: A Community in Shock

By Salman Akhtar

Political Clash Erupts in Karachi: Rival Activists Clash, Election Office Vandalized, Several Injured

By Mazhar Abbas

Holiday Heartbreak: Duo Charged for Stealing Christmas Presents

By Hadeel Hashem

San Antonio Tragedy: Pregnant Woman and Boyfriend Found Shot Dead ...
@Crime · 4 mins
San Antonio Tragedy: Pregnant Woman and Boyfriend Found Shot Dead ...
heart comment 0
Child Endangered as Couple Evades Law Enforcement in NSW

By Geeta Pillai

Child Endangered as Couple Evades Law Enforcement in NSW
Wave of Serious Offenses Across the US: Child Exploitation, Reckless Murder, and More

By BNN Correspondents

Wave of Serious Offenses Across the US: Child Exploitation, Reckless Murder, and More
Unfolding Homicide on Deans Lane Sends Community into High Alert

By Hadeel Hashem

Unfolding Homicide on Deans Lane Sends Community into High Alert
Gujarat Police Investigate Suspected Illegal Immigration Network After Flight Diversion

By Dil Bar Irshad

Gujarat Police Investigate Suspected Illegal Immigration Network After Flight Diversion
Latest Headlines
World News
Key Volleyball Players Bid Farewell to PLDT High Speed Hitters
1 min
Key Volleyball Players Bid Farewell to PLDT High Speed Hitters
Chad's Supreme Court Confirms Constitutional Referendum Amid Controversy
1 min
Chad's Supreme Court Confirms Constitutional Referendum Amid Controversy
President Museveni Set to Deliver End-of-Year Address to Ugandans
2 mins
President Museveni Set to Deliver End-of-Year Address to Ugandans
Nollywood Actor Shares Football Aspirations and Hopes for Super Eagles
2 mins
Nollywood Actor Shares Football Aspirations and Hopes for Super Eagles
Political Clash Erupts in Karachi: Rival Activists Clash, Election Office Vandalized, Several Injured
3 mins
Political Clash Erupts in Karachi: Rival Activists Clash, Election Office Vandalized, Several Injured
India Women's Cricket Team Faces Pivotal Match Against Australia
4 mins
India Women's Cricket Team Faces Pivotal Match Against Australia
US Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel: A Strategic Move or a Bypass of Oversight?
4 mins
US Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel: A Strategic Move or a Bypass of Oversight?
Ian Russell Recognized in King's New Year Honours for Championing Online Child Safety
5 mins
Ian Russell Recognized in King's New Year Honours for Championing Online Child Safety
Living Funerals: A Transformative Approach to Confronting Mortality
7 mins
Living Funerals: A Transformative Approach to Confronting Mortality
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
38 mins
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
3 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
3 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
3 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
4 hours
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app