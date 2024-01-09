Kamp Developers Caught in Massive Real Estate Fraud Tied to DDA’s Land Pooling Policy

Delhi’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has unraveled a massive real estate fraud involving Kamp Developers Pvt. Ltd. and its key personnel, including Pradeep Sehrawat, a 38-year-old engineer with previous experience at Intel and in stock trading. Sehrawat and his team are accused of maliciously exploiting the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Land Pooling Policy (LPP), a government initiative designed to optimize urban land development.

Unraveling the Fraud

The LPP, first conceived in 2013 and officially notified in 2018, allows DDA to pool land owned by individuals or groups, develop it, and then return a portion to the owners. However, Kamp Developers, under Sehrawat’s leadership, falsely claimed to be delivering flats under this policy through projects known as ‘The Crystal Residency’ and ‘Eden Heights’ located in L-Zone, Dwarka. The complainants, who were promised flats by 2019, discovered no progress on the ground. They were also assured an option to receive a refund with interest after three years.

Discovering the Deception

Investigation into the matter revealed that Kamp Developers had neither submitted land under LPP nor obtained necessary approvals from DDA or registration from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). Upon receiving multiple complaints, the EOW combined them for a comprehensive investigation.

Arrest and Investigation

Pradeep Sehrawat was arrested on January 5, 2024, after evidence of his complicity in the fraud was established. The case is currently being investigated by a dedicated EOW team under the supervision of senior officials. Sehrawat’s arrest has shed light on a sophisticated real estate scam that preyed on the trust of innocent homebuyers, offering a stark reminder of the need for transparency and accountability in the sector.