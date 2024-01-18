Kaduna State Police Rescues Abducted Abuja Resident, Nabs Kidnapper, Seizes Weapons

In a daring pursuit of justice, the Kaduna State Police Command orchestrated a successful rescue operation for Segun Akinyemi, a man abducted from his residence at FCDA Quarters Garki in Abuja on January 17th. The kidnappers were intercepted while transporting the victim to Kano State, highlighting both the persistent challenges of kidnapping in Nigeria and the relentless efforts of law enforcement to combat crime.

The rescue operation was set into motion by the Kawo Police Divisional Headquarters. Responding to a distress call about the kidnapping, they swiftly established a blockade and found themselves in a gunfight with the kidnappers who were aboard a grey Toyota Hilux van. The courageous confrontation resulted in Akinyemi's rescue and the arrest of one kidnapper, Chinaza Philip from Life Camp Abuja.

Slippery Criminals on The Loose

However, three other gang members managed to evade capture. Identified as Chidibere Nwodibo, also from Life Camp Abuja, one individual named Auwal, and the unidentified gang leader, these individuals slipped through law enforcement's grasp and are currently at large. The police are vigorously trailing these escaped suspects, determined to bring them to justice.

The authorities recovered a significant cache of weapons from the scene of the crime. This included two retay G17 model pistols, one Berretta pistol, and various types of ammunition, shedding light on the severe threat posed by these criminals. The incident underscores the ongoing struggle against criminal activities in Nigeria and the critical role of law enforcement in maintaining peace and security.