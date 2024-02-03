Juvenile Offender Escapes Custody in Franklin, Louisiana: An Urgent Manhunt Underway

In a sudden turn of events, a juvenile offender, Kimmy Dauntain Jr., has managed to escape from the custody of the Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) in Franklin, Louisiana. The escape took place during an escorted trip on the afternoon of Friday, February 2, around 4:30 p.m.

Dauntain's Escape and Current Charges

The 17-year-old, facing multiple charges including simple battery, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, first-degree murder, and being an accessory after the fact of second-degree murder, was last seen donning a black and white jumpsuit. His escape has sparked a rigorous search operation led by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Active Search and Public Assistance

The sheriff's office has issued a public appeal for assistance in locating Dauntain. The community is being urged to stay vigilant and report any sightings or potential information relating to Dauntain's whereabouts. The prominent contact for such information has been established as the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office (337-828-1960) and the Franklin Police Department.

Implications and Precautionary Measures

As the search for Dauntain continues, residents are advised to exercise caution and report suspicious activities. The escape of a juvenile offender charged with serious crimes such as first and second-degree murder raises questions about the efficacy of custodial measures and calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of his escape.