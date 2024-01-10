en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Juvenile Behind Social Media Threats Against Goshen Schools Identified

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:31 am EST
Juvenile Behind Social Media Threats Against Goshen Schools Identified

Just days into the new year, the Goshen Police Department in Elkhart County, Indiana, found itself navigating the treacherous waters of online threats against two local schools – Goshen Junior High and Goshen High School. The threats, as sinister as they were, were issued via social media, casting a shadow of fear and uncertainty over the educational institutions.

Threats Emerge, Schools Stand Resolute

The threats, while alarming, did not result in the closure of the schools. Instead, a decision was made to keep the citadels of learning open, but with a caveat. In a bid to prioritize student safety and parental peace of mind, the schools provided that any absences in the wake of the threats would be considered excused. This move, while seemingly simple, sent a powerful message – one of steadfastness in the face of fear and an unwavering commitment to education.

The Role of the School Resource Officer and Detectives

The next course of action was to identify the individual behind the ominous posts. This task fell upon the shoulders of the School Resource Officer stationed at the Junior High, supplemented by the efforts of detectives from the Goshen Police Department. The investigative team worked tirelessly, sifting through digital clues in their quest to unmask the perpetrator.

Unveiling the Threat: A Juvenile

Their efforts bore fruit when they successfully determined the identity of the poster – a juvenile. The young suspect, a resident of Elkhart, was swiftly taken into custody and is set to face charges in juvenile court. The conclusion of the investigation, however, revealed that the juvenile had no intention of acting upon the threats issued. The threats, as it turned out, were empty – a grim reminder of the power and potential misuse of social media.

In the aftermath, Goshen Community Schools remained open, bolstering their security measures and ensuring a heightened police presence. The echoes of the threats may still linger, but the resolve of the schools and the community stands stronger, signaling an unyielding commitment to safety, education, and justice.

0
Crime Education United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
6 mins ago
Police Raid Unearths Major Cannabis Farm in Former Welshpool Newspaper Office
In a significant operation in Welshpool, Dyfed Powys Police came across a large-scale cannabis cultivation setup in a former newspaper office off Broad Street. The operation, conducted on Tuesday, January 9, led to the arrest of a man who is currently under police custody. Discovering the Cannabis Farm The former office of the County Times,
Police Raid Unearths Major Cannabis Farm in Former Welshpool Newspaper Office
A Wave of Arrests Hits Ashland, Missouri: Presumption of Innocence Underlined
22 mins ago
A Wave of Arrests Hits Ashland, Missouri: Presumption of Innocence Underlined
Fraudulent Contractor Causes Financial Loss to South Carolina School
22 mins ago
Fraudulent Contractor Causes Financial Loss to South Carolina School
21-Year-Old Sentenced for Attempted Robbery of Elderly Woman in Wheelchair
8 mins ago
21-Year-Old Sentenced for Attempted Robbery of Elderly Woman in Wheelchair
Texas Teen Trevon Wright Charged with Murder of Girlfriend Weeks After Childbirth
15 mins ago
Texas Teen Trevon Wright Charged with Murder of Girlfriend Weeks After Childbirth
ODPP Orders Arrest of Man in Hospital Assault Case
18 mins ago
ODPP Orders Arrest of Man in Hospital Assault Case
Latest Headlines
World News
YouTube Battles Medical Misinformation with First Aid Information Shelves
1 min
YouTube Battles Medical Misinformation with First Aid Information Shelves
Deciphering Patient Choices: A Study on Hospital Selection for Breast Cancer Surgery
2 mins
Deciphering Patient Choices: A Study on Hospital Selection for Breast Cancer Surgery
Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month
3 mins
Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month
Ghost Employees: NextBigTalk Sheds Light on Systemic Corruption
3 mins
Ghost Employees: NextBigTalk Sheds Light on Systemic Corruption
David Moyes' Past Decision Haunts Him as Thiago Shines; Sunderland's Jack Clarke in Focus
3 mins
David Moyes' Past Decision Haunts Him as Thiago Shines; Sunderland's Jack Clarke in Focus
Pennington County GOP Urges Governor Noem to Fill Legislative Vacancies
4 mins
Pennington County GOP Urges Governor Noem to Fill Legislative Vacancies
Supertech Chairman R.K. Arora Seeks Interim Bail Citing Health Concerns
5 mins
Supertech Chairman R.K. Arora Seeks Interim Bail Citing Health Concerns
Baltimore Approves Bonus Program to Tackle EMS Staffing Crisis
5 mins
Baltimore Approves Bonus Program to Tackle EMS Staffing Crisis
ViiV Healthcare Submits New Drug Submission for PrEP to Health Canada
8 mins
ViiV Healthcare Submits New Drug Submission for PrEP to Health Canada
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
6 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app