Justin Mohn: The 'Second Messiah' Arrested for Gruesome Murder

In a chilling event that has left Pennsylvania's Fort Indiantown Gap community in shock, Justin Mohn, 32, was arrested for the alleged murder of his father, 68-year-old Mike Mohn. The incident came to light when the victim's wife reported the discovery of her husband's decapitated body to the police. This grim tale, however, unfolds layers of a troubled mind entangled in conspiracy theories, financial struggles, and a self-proclaimed status as the 'Second Messiah.'

The Second Messiah's Delusions

Mohn's erratic behavior and extreme beliefs had been a cause for concern long before this horrific incident. His penchant for conspiracy theories and his claim to be the 'Second Messiah' are reminiscent of the far-right QAnon movement. In a disturbing YouTube video, he was shown holding up his father's severed head, spewing political rhetoric, blaming the government for various issues, and inciting violence against federal employees. The video also featured Mohn offering a bounty for the killing of top officials while ranting about globalist and communist plots.

Mohn's struggle with employment, student debt, and his litigious history were not just personal, but also major themes in his self-published books and music. His art was a vent for his frustrations against the societal system, focusing on areas such as government overreach and gender issues. His unsuccessful legal attempts include multiple lawsuits against the federal government and Progressive Insurance. His belief in his ability to make an ideal presidential candidate in 2020 and his claim to be the acting president under martial law gave a glimpse into his delusional state of mind.