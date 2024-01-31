Justin Mohn Charged with Beheading Father, Posting Act on Social Media

In a chilling incident in Levittown, Pennsylvania, a man, identified as Justin Mohn, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse following the alleged beheading of his father, Michael Mohn. The arrest follows a horrific social media post by Justin, showing him holding his father's severed head and delivering anti-government rhetoric.

Gruesome Discovery and Arrest

Authorities found Michael Mohn's beheaded body at his home in Levittown. His son, Justin, was apprehended nearly two hours away at Fort Indiantown Gap, a National Guard facility. The arrest followed a video posted on YouTube, which has since been removed for its graphic content. In the video, Justin held his father's severed head, identified him by name, and read from what seemed to be a script discussing anti-government sentiments.

History of Violent and Conspiracy-laden Rhetoric

Scrutiny of Justin's past reveals a history of violent and conspiracy-laden rhetoric. He had published writings advocating for a 'bloody revolution' and was known for discussing conspiracy theories. An acquaintance from Colorado recalled such discussions, and some neighbors had noticed his odd behavior. The violent incident and Justin's unusual behavior have drawn attention to the importance of spotting warning signs and addressing mental health issues promptly.

Legal Proceedings and Community Safety

Justin Mohn was arraigned without bail and is slated for a hearing on February 8. His legal representation remains unknown at this time. Authorities have reassured the Levittown community that there is currently no threat to their safety. The FBI is assisting local authorities with the ongoing investigation.

The case highlights the potential for extreme violence when warning signs of mental health issues are overlooked and serves as a stark reminder of the impact of unchecked violent rhetoric.