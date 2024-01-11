en English
Barbados

Justice Sought in the Murder of Barbadian Businessman Mitchell Nicholls

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:09 pm EST
Justice Sought in the Murder of Barbadian Businessman Mitchell Nicholls

In a significant development in the criminal justice system of Barbados, two individuals, Victor Martin Hoyte and Devere Elon Tony Gittens, have been charged with the murder of Mitchell Nicholls, a revered local businessman. The case has rippled shockwaves through the local community, marking a major news story for the Caribbean island nation.

A Tragic Loss and a Burning Car

Mitchell Nicholls, aged 28 and co-owner of the widely recognized Nicholls Bakery family business, was found dead under dire circumstances. His lifeless body was retrieved from a well on December 29. In a disturbing twist, the accused are also charged with arson to a car belonging to Nicholls Bakery Inc.

A Breakthrough in the Investigation

The Criminal Investigation Department (North) of the Barbados Police Service has worked tirelessly to bring justice to Nicholls and his grief-stricken family. Their efforts have led to the charges against Victor Hoyte and Devere Gittens, shedding light on the horrific events surrounding Nicholls’s untimely death.

The Legal Proceedings

The accused were remanded to Dodds and are slated to appear before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court on January 10, 2024. As the case advances through the court system, the public’s eyes will be keenly watching for answers, and for justice to be served.

The charges against Hoyte and Gittens represent a stride in the ongoing battle against serious crimes in Barbados. The resolution of this high-profile case may offer some relief, or even a sense of closure, to those most profoundly affected by Nicholls’ tragic passing.

Barbados Crime
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

