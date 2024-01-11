Justice Sought in the Murder of Barbadian Businessman Mitchell Nicholls

In a significant development in the criminal justice system of Barbados, two individuals, Victor Martin Hoyte and Devere Elon Tony Gittens, have been charged with the murder of Mitchell Nicholls, a revered local businessman. The case has rippled shockwaves through the local community, marking a major news story for the Caribbean island nation.

A Tragic Loss and a Burning Car

Mitchell Nicholls, aged 28 and co-owner of the widely recognized Nicholls Bakery family business, was found dead under dire circumstances. His lifeless body was retrieved from a well on December 29. In a disturbing twist, the accused are also charged with arson to a car belonging to Nicholls Bakery Inc.

A Breakthrough in the Investigation

The Criminal Investigation Department (North) of the Barbados Police Service has worked tirelessly to bring justice to Nicholls and his grief-stricken family. Their efforts have led to the charges against Victor Hoyte and Devere Gittens, shedding light on the horrific events surrounding Nicholls’s untimely death.

The Legal Proceedings

The accused were remanded to Dodds and are slated to appear before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court on January 10, 2024. As the case advances through the court system, the public’s eyes will be keenly watching for answers, and for justice to be served.

The charges against Hoyte and Gittens represent a stride in the ongoing battle against serious crimes in Barbados. The resolution of this high-profile case may offer some relief, or even a sense of closure, to those most profoundly affected by Nicholls’ tragic passing.