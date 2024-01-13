en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Justice Served: Three Convicted in Harrowing Kidnapping and Assault Case in Norfolk

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:49 am EST
Justice Served: Three Convicted in Harrowing Kidnapping and Assault Case in Norfolk

In a chilling case that has sent tremors through the quiet village of Mulbarton, Norfolk, three individuals have been convicted and sentenced for their heinous crimes against a vulnerable woman. The 23-year-old woman found herself catapulted from a life of normality into a nightmarish ordeal of seven hours, orchestrated by Jodie Colvin, Elisha Robinson, and an unnamed teenage boy.

The Unthinkable Ordeal

The unsuspecting victim was lured to a house, a trap set by her assailants, where she was held hostage. Throughout the grueling seven-hour ordeal, she was subjected to a catalogue of abuses. The cruelty of the attackers knew no bounds as they sexually assaulted her, inflicted physical violence, and forced her to consume bleach. The unimaginable horror of this experience was further amplified as the perpetrators callously recorded the assault on their mobile phones.

Justice Served

Following the attack, the victim managed to escape and alert the authorities. The law was swift in its response, arresting the culprits and bringing them to justice. The court handed down substantial prison sentences to the offenders, with Colvin and Robinson each receiving 12 years and nine months, while the teenager was sentenced to six years. The presiding judge at Norwich Crown Court, disturbed by the severity of the crime, spoke of it as one of the most severe he had encountered in his tenure.

Bravery Commended

The police commended the victim’s bravery in coming forward. Detective Sergeant Tom Cole expressed his admiration for her courage, stating that her resilience had led to justice being served. The sentences, he hoped, would provide a measure of closure for the victim and her family.

The crime not only left the victim with physical injuries but also with deep psychological scars, including recurring nightmares and an enduring impact on her and her family’s lives. The resolution of this case serves as a stark reminder of the strength of the human spirit and the justice system’s role in protecting the vulnerable.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
52 seconds ago
BIRS Cracks Down on Illegal Tax Collection in Makurdi
In a concerted effort against illegal tax collection, the Benue State Internal Revenue Services (BIRS) has apprehended four individuals in Makurdi, the state capital of Benue State, Nigeria. The operation, which was carried out in collaboration with the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Services and the Nigeria Police Force, took place at the Lafia Park
BIRS Cracks Down on Illegal Tax Collection in Makurdi
Indore Man Sets Self on Fire Over Marital Dispute, Tragedy Captured on CCTV
4 mins ago
Indore Man Sets Self on Fire Over Marital Dispute, Tragedy Captured on CCTV
Armagh Woman Accused of Assault and Damage Faces Court Proceedings
5 mins ago
Armagh Woman Accused of Assault and Damage Faces Court Proceedings
Teen Sentenced to Life for Carjacking Murder: A Grieving Community Reacts
1 min ago
Teen Sentenced to Life for Carjacking Murder: A Grieving Community Reacts
Body of Former Model Divya Pahuja Found in Haryana Following Accused's Confession
3 mins ago
Body of Former Model Divya Pahuja Found in Haryana Following Accused's Confession
Wave of Armed Robberies Targets O'Reilly's Auto Parts Stores Across North Carolina
4 mins ago
Wave of Armed Robberies Targets O'Reilly's Auto Parts Stores Across North Carolina
Latest Headlines
World News
Newcastle United Announces Miley as Replacement for Injured Joelinton
12 seconds
Newcastle United Announces Miley as Replacement for Injured Joelinton
Lai Ching-te's Victory: Navigating Taiwan's Future Amid Cross-Strait Tensions
19 seconds
Lai Ching-te's Victory: Navigating Taiwan's Future Amid Cross-Strait Tensions
Bangladesh Rejects International Calls for New Elections: An Affront or Justified Response?
25 seconds
Bangladesh Rejects International Calls for New Elections: An Affront or Justified Response?
Majority of Muslims Support Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya, Survey Reveals
38 seconds
Majority of Muslims Support Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya, Survey Reveals
Salesianum Secures Victory in Tense Rematch Against William Penn
51 seconds
Salesianum Secures Victory in Tense Rematch Against William Penn
ESPN Nears Deal for NFL Stake: A Shift Towards Promotional Content
1 min
ESPN Nears Deal for NFL Stake: A Shift Towards Promotional Content
2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo to Start in Tokyo with Viewing Options for Fans
1 min
2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo to Start in Tokyo with Viewing Options for Fans
German Chancellor Retains Pneumatic Tube System Amid Espionage Concerns
2 mins
German Chancellor Retains Pneumatic Tube System Amid Espionage Concerns
Second Wave of Pre-Filed Bills Revealed Ahead of Legislative Session
2 mins
Second Wave of Pre-Filed Bills Revealed Ahead of Legislative Session
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app