Crime

‘Justice Served’: Michael Owen Sentenced to Life for Murder of Pregnant Wife

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:38 pm EST
A chilling culmination unfolded in the courtroom as Michael Owen, a 30-year-old man from St. James, was sentenced to a hefty 25 years to life imprisonment. The sentence followed his conviction for the second-degree murder of his estranged wife, Kelly Owen, a 27-year-old nursing student and expectant mother. The verdict arrived on July 28, 2023, under the watchful eye of Judge Robert McDonald.

Unraveling the Murder

January 2020 marked the grim discovery of Kelly Owen’s lifeless body in her Farmingdale apartment. The young mother-to-be was found strangled to death, a chilling testament to the gruesome nature of the crime. Investigators soon zeroed in on Michael Owen as their prime suspect, his connection to the victim and his suspicious actions immediately raising red flags.

Evidence Mounts Against Michael Owen

As the trial progressed, the prosecution presented compelling evidence that pointed towards Owen’s guilt. Video surveillance spotted Owen’s vehicle near the crime scene on the fateful morning. But perhaps the most damning piece of evidence was his calculated attempts to avoid detection. Owen had parked his car two blocks away and had even gone to the extent of disabling his phone, a clear indication of premeditation.

Justice Served

After over three years of anticipation and anxiety, justice was finally served. The conviction and sentencing bring closure to a case that has been pending since the crime was committed, offering some solace to the victim’s loved ones. Michael Owen will now pay for his heinous crime, confined within the walls of a prison for a minimum of 25 years.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

