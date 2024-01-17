Justice Served: Man Apprehended for 2022 Musikfest Shooting

In a resonating incident from 2022, the long arm of justice has finally reached a 22-year-old Bethlehem resident, Joshua Nathaniel Colon, accused of inciting violence during the city's vibrant Musikfest. The incident, which sent shockwaves through the community, took place in the Plaza Tropical area, leading to an abrupt end of the festival festivities.

Advertisment

A Night of Music Marred

On August 13, 2022, the otherwise mellifluous night was disrupted by the sound of a gunshot. Colon is alleged to have shot a 20-year-old man in the stomach amidst a heated altercation between two groups. The immediate response of the local police, providing aid to the victim, ensured his survival. The incident stood out as a stark contrast to the festival's spirit, which annually attracts over a million attendees, each seeking a slice of Bethlehem's cultural cornucopia.

Charges and Arrests

Advertisment

Colon now faces a slew of charges, including aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person, and firearms violations. He has been arraigned, with bail set at a hefty $20,000, and is currently incarcerated in state prison on unrelated charges. The Lehigh County District Attorney, Gavin P. Holihan, shared that during the 2022 Musikfest, the authorities made a total of 21 arrests. However, none of these were for felony offenses, with the majority linked to alcohol-related misdemeanors such as public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Law and Order at Musikfest

The case was meticulously investigated by Lehigh County's 12th Investigating Grand Jury and Bethlehem Police Detective John Limpar. Testimony was presented by Chief Deputy District Attorney Bethany S. Zampogna and Deputy District Attorney Nicolo S. Baratta. This incident serves as a potent reminder that even in the midst of merriment, the law maintains its vigilant gaze, ensuring that those who disrupt the peace face their due consequences.