Justice Served: Habitual Criminal Sentenced for Criminally Negligent Homicide in Fatal High-Speed Chase

A deadly game of cat and mouse that began on a fateful October day in 2021 culminated in a Colorado courtroom, leaving James Kramer, 39, with a 12-year sentence for criminally negligent homicide. The reckless actions of this career criminal stole the life of a cherished member of the community, 93-year-old Joe Gold, and left others injured and traumatized.

A Twisted Tale of Flight and Consequence

The tragic sequence of events unfolded on October 28, 2021, when Kramer, behind the wheel of a suspected stolen vehicle, found himself in the crosshairs of the Longmont Police Department. In a desperate bid to evade capture, Kramer embarked on a high-speed chase through the streets of Longmont. His actions, fueled by a potent cocktail of methamphetamines and adrenaline, would have disastrous consequences.

As Kramer's vehicle barreled through the quiet streets, it collided with Gold's Hyundai Santa Fe. The force of the impact claimed Gold's life and left several other victims nursing injuries, both physical and emotional. For the Gold family and the Longmont community, the devastating loss of their beloved patriarch marked the beginning of a long and arduous journey toward justice.

The Weight of Guilt: A Legal Reckoning

Following a meticulous investigation by the Longmont Police Department, Kramer was charged with a multitude of offenses, including first-degree murder, criminally negligent homicide, vehicular eluding resulting in death, and a slew of assault charges. In a Colorado courtroom, prosecutors painted a damning portrait of Kramer as a habitual criminal, driven by a dangerous combination of drugs and desperation.

Though Kramer's defense team attempted to cast doubt on the charges, arguing that their client was reacting to a fight-or-flight response after police officers pulled a gun on him during a traffic stop prior to the incident, the evidence against him was compelling. Electronic data from the vehicle revealed that Kramer had accelerated before the collision, while toxicology reports supported the prosecution's claims of drug use.

In the end, the jury found Kramer guilty of criminally negligent homicide, vehicular eluding resulting in death, second-degree assault recklessly with a deadly weapon, vehicular homicide reckless, vehicular eluding causing injury, and vehicular assault reckless.

A Punishment Fit for the Crime?

On February 8, 2024, District Attorney Michael Dougherty delivered a powerful statement on behalf of the Gold family and the Longmont community, acknowledging the gravity of the loss and the importance of holding Kramer accountable for his actions. In recognition of Kramer's status as a habitual criminal, the court imposed a sentence that ensured he would not be eligible for parole until serving at least 40 years.

While the 12-year sentence for criminally negligent homicide may seem lenient compared to the initial first-degree murder charge, the additional sentences and habitual criminal status leave little doubt that Kramer will pay dearly for his crimes. As the gavel fell, the courtroom collectively exhaled, hopeful that the painstaking process of healing could finally begin.

As the sun sets on this tragic chapter in Longmont's history, the memory of Joe Gold continues to shine brightly in the hearts and minds of those who knew him. Though the scars left by Kramer's reckless actions may never fully heal, the community takes solace in the knowledge that justice has been served and that the man responsible for their collective heartache will be held accountable for his actions.