The bustling city of Accra, Ghana held its breath as the High Court pronounced a life sentence upon 12 individuals for their heinous involvement in the murder of army officer Major Maxwell Mahama. The criminal act, which shook the nation, occurred in the town of Denkyira Obuasi in May 2017, falsely painting Major Mahama as an armed robber leading to his untimely demise by a mob.

Unveiling the Tragedy

Major Mahama, a dedicated officer aged 32, was on a noble mission to safeguard a local mine, a task marred by the fatal misconception of his identity. The trial, an extensive investigation involving over 50 suspects, culminated with 14 prosecutions and two subsequent acquittals. The court passed its judgment, finding the convicted guilty of murder, conspiracy, and abetment to murder.

A Politician's Role

In the eye of this storm was a local politician, found guilty of instigating the community against the soldier, ultimately contributing to the Major's death. This revelation added another layer to the already complex narrative, highlighting the dangerous potential of power when misused.

National Uproar and Honour

The murder of Major Mahama was not just another crime; it was a national tragedy that led to an uproar across Ghana. The government, recognizing the Major's service and the circumstances of his death, posthumously promoted him to the rank of Major. A state funeral was held in Accra, witnessing the nation's collective grief and reverence for the fallen soldier. In 2019, a statue was erected in his honor, standing as a potent symbol against mob violence in Ghana.