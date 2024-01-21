Justice Prevails: Vincent Chunky Phahlane Sentenced to Life for 2020 Shooting Spree

On a chilling November day in 2020, Vincent Chunky Phahlane, a 44-year-old resident of Vaalbank, Mpumalanga, embarked on a deadly shooting rampage that claimed the life of a two-year-old boy and left a long-lasting scar on the community's memory. Phahlane's actions, fueled by a dangerous cocktail of rage and revenge, targeted two of his ex-girlfriends and culminated in a crime that shocked the nation.

Unleashing Terror

Armed with a stolen firearm, Phahlane first directed his fury towards a local school where one of his ex-girlfriends worked. His bullets, however, failed to reach their intended target as the woman did not appear. Undeterred, Phahlane then proceeded to his other ex-girlfriend's residence. There, he shot and killed an innocent toddler, her nephew, and severely wounded her aunt. The chilling sound of the gunshots and the ensuing silence marked the end of a life barely begun and shattered the peace of the neighborhood.

Aftermath of the Crime Spree

In the aftermath of the crime, Phahlane handed over the weapon to his uncle, asking him to return it to his father from whom he had stolen it. Leaving a trail of devastation behind, Phahlane disappeared. Two months later, he turned himself into the police in January 2021.

Justice Served

Charged with multiple counts including murder, attempted murder, theft of a firearm, possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition, and discharging a firearm in a public area, Phahlane pleaded guilty. The court revoked his bail and sentenced him to life imprisonment for murder, eight years for attempted murder, seven years each for theft and discharging a firearm, and three years for unlawful possession of ammunition. All sentences are to run concurrently with the life sentence. Furthermore, Phahlane was deemed unfit to ever possess a firearm again.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has welcomed the sentence and commended the collaborative efforts of the investigators, the prosecution team, and the judiciary in ensuring that justice was served.