Ijora Badiya Bridge Criminal Samson Saliu Gets 10-Year Prison Sentence

In an act that reaffirms the rule of law and the relentless pursuit of justice, Samson Saliu, a 30-year-old labourer notorious for his criminal activities at the Ijora Badiya Bridge in Lagos, has been sentenced to a decade-long prison term for his involvement in armed robbery.

Known for terrorising locals, Saliu was initially charged on July 21, 2021, with six counts of conspiracy and armed robbery. The prosecution presented damning evidence of Saliu's criminal activities, carried out with the aid of accomplices who, as of now, remain elusive. The tools of their trade? A jack knife and ground plug, used to intimidate their victims.

The Crimes That Shook Ijora Badiya Bridge

Specifically, Saliu's criminal exploits included the robbery of Jamiu Ramon on a chilling night of December 21, 2016, followed by the theft of various items and cash from unsuspecting victims on December 23, 2016. His modus operandi involved striking in the early hours or late at night, taking advantage of the cover of darkness.

His trial began on October 3, 2022, with the testimony of two witnesses pinning him to these crimes. In a surprising turn of events, Saliu, who had initially pleaded not guilty, changed his plea following a plea bargain agreement. This change of stance led to the final verdict by Justice Modupe Nicol-Clay, who found Saliu guilty of conspiracy and attempted armed robbery. Consequently, Saliu was sentenced to a prison term commencing from the day of his initial remand in 2016.