Crime

Justice For Mohbad Group Calls for Swift Investigation into Late Singer’s Death

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:29 pm EST
In what has become a national outcry for justice, the Justice For Mohbad Group has called upon the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to expedite the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the late Nigerian artiste Mohbad’s alleged bullying and subsequent death. The group’s plea comes as part of a wider movement, with a petition signed by hundreds urging for immediate action against the cyberbullying of Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, and their son, Liam.

A Cry for Justice

The late musician, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, died unexpectedly on September 13, 2023, at the age of 28. His death sparked controversies, with allegations of bullying and assault leading to a 12-man investigation by the police. The ongoing investigation has revealed professional negligence in medication administration and a heated altercation with a friend. Prominent figures, including Naira Marley and Sam Larry, were accused of complicity in Mohbad’s death, leading to their remand in custody. However, they were later granted bail with the investigation’s delay attributed to pending autopsy and toxicology examination results.

The JusticeForMohbad Campaign

The JusticeForMohbad campaign has gained nationwide attention, with protesters across Nigeria demanding justice for the late artist. The group has also warned against the misuse of the campaign for bullying, with Koleosho Ibrahim Damilare, a representative of the group, condemning such actions and calling on the government to ensure justice in the case. In addition to the calls for justice, the group has also sought to honor Mohbad’s memory through acts of kindness.

A Call for Compassion and Closure

In honor of Mohbad’s posthumous birthday, the group visited disadvantaged individuals and orphans, distributing gifts and food, and emphasizing the importance of ending bullying in society. The group’s actions highlight the need for compassion and understanding, even as they continue to demand justice and closure for the late musician’s family. It’s a call that reverberates throughout Nigeria, a plea for closure, accountability, and an end to the cycle of bullying that has reared its ugly head in the wake of Mohbad’s untimely death.

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

