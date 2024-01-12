Justice Department Seeks Death Penalty for Buffalo Supermarket Shooter

Payton Gendron, the man behind the racial massacre at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in May 2022, now faces the possibility of the death penalty, as announced by the Justice Department. Aged 19 during the incident, Gendron’s brutal attack resulted in the death of ten people.

Racially Motivated Crime

The Justice Department’s filing reveals the gravity of Gendron’s crimes, stating that if convicted on the federal charges, they warrant a death sentence. Gendron had already pleaded guilty to state charges, including hate-motivated domestic terrorism, murder, and attempted murder. His sentencing in February 2023 resulted in life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The Federal Charges

The federal charges leveled against Gendron include 14 hate crime violations under the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act and 13 firearms offenses. Gendron’s actions were rooted in a racist conspiracy theory known as replacement theory, a belief that white people are being replaced by people of color. His intent was not only to fuel his own hate but to inspire others to commit similar atrocities.

Death Penalty Despite Moratorium

The decision to seek the death penalty in Gendron’s case is exceptional, especially considering the moratorium on the federal death penalty instituted by Attorney General Merrick Garland in July 2021. It’s worth noting that this is only the second death penalty case pursued under Garland’s tenure, highlighting the severity of Gendron’s crimes.