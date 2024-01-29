Justice Deferred: Sylvester Oromoni Jr. Laid to Rest Amid Controversies

Two years after his tragic passing, Sylvester Oromoni Jr., a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, was laid to rest on January 27th, 2024, in his father's compound in Ogbe Ijoh, Warri, Delta State.

The burial event was marked by emotion, controversy, and a determination for justice that continues to reverberate across the nation.

A Controversial Farewell

Amidst the sorrow and tears, the burial of young Sylvester was not without its controversies. The event drew attention from various quarters, with dignitaries such as renowned Human Rights activist Femi Falana attending.

However, the nature of the event also stirred a maelstrom of reactions on social media, with some users questioning the elaborateness of the burial for a young child and others expressing surprise at the prolonged time before the burial.

The Battle for Justice

Sylvester's death in November 2021 was shrouded in mystery and contention. Initial reports attributed his demise to alleged bullying by senior students at his school, a claim that Dowen College vehemently denied, suggesting instead that the young lad sustained injuries while playing football.

The ensuing legal battle between Sylvester's parents and the school management has since been an object of national attention, with the family disputing the school's version of events.

Unresolved Questions

An autopsy report released in January 2022 suggested that Sylvester died from acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication and blunt force trauma, contradicting the school's narrative.

However, the Department of Public Prosecution in Lagos later issued a report stating that Sylvester's death was natural, a conclusion that the family disputed. As Sylvester was finally laid to rest, the questions surrounding his death remain unresolved, and the quest for justice continues.