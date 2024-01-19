Jury Deadlock Leads To Mistrial in LAPD Officer's Manslaughter Case

In a keenly watched trial that has sparked debates about police use of force and the treatment of the mentally ill, a mistrial was declared in the voluntary manslaughter case against Salvador Sanchez, an off-duty Los Angeles police officer, due to a jury deadlock. The case has its roots in a 2019 incident where Sanchez fatally shot Kenneth French, a mentally ill man, in a Costco store in Corona, California.

The Incident

French, who was non-verbal and had recently been taken off medication, attacked Sanchez from behind while the latter was holding his son. Sanchez retaliated by shooting French, claiming he believed French had a gun and feared for his life. However, it was later confirmed that French was unarmed and was moving away when shot.

The Trial and The Mistrial

The California attorney general's office, which filed charges after a grand jury did not indict Sanchez, found itself hamstrung when the case ended in a mistrial. The jury, it seems, was unable to reach a unanimous verdict, leading to the judge declaring a mistrial. This turn of events has left a question mark on the future course of the case, with the attorney general's office yet to indicate whether it will retry the case.

The Aftermath

Following the incident, Sanchez, a seven-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), was found by the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners to have violated departmental policy with his actions. The Southern California News Group reported that Sanchez's attorney stated that the majority of jurors favored acquittal. French's family, on the other hand, was awarded $17 million in damages in a civil suit against the city of Los Angeles, its police department, and Sanchez.