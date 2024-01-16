Jurisdictional Clarity Awaited in Henry Katanga Murder Case

The murder case of city businessman Henry Katanga has taken a critical procedural turn, as the Criminal Division of the High Court in Kampala schedules a hearing for the 24th of January to determine the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Currently being managed at the Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court, the case has seen challenges regarding its handling, warranting the need for a decisive jurisdictional clarity.

Contested Jurisdiction and Plea Taking

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has contested the decision of the Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court to handle plea taking of suspects charged with both minor and capital offenses on the same charge sheet, particular to the Katanga murder case. The DPP argues for consistency, stipulating that all counts in the charge sheet should be tried in the same court, thereby seeking a ruling from the High Court on this application.

Accusations and Arrests

Four suspects, inclusive of the deceased's daughter, Martha Nkwanzi, have been accused of destroying evidence and being accessories after the fact of the murder. The state alleges that Molly Katanga, the wife of the late businessman, murdered her husband on November 2, 2023, with the suspects aiding in obscuring the crime. Consequently, an arrest warrant has been issued for Martha Nkwanzi by the Magistrates Court at Nakawa. The court is due to hear the bail application for the suspects on January 17.

DPP's Stance and Trial Delays

Despite the lawyers representing the accused conceding and giving a go-ahead, the DPP declined the opportunity to argue the Katanga murder case. The DPP's lawyers have been accused of avoiding court appearances and requesting multiple adjournments, leading to delays in the case. The DPP also sought an adjournment of the bail hearing scheduled for 17th January 2024. The accused, including George Amanyire, Charles Otai, and Patricia Nkwanza Katanga, have been in detention since November 2023.

In the midst of these developments, the public and media attention remains fixated on the murder case of Henry Katanga, awaiting the High Court's ruling on the jurisdictional issue. This decision will not only impact the course of this case but potentially set a precedent for similar cases in the future.