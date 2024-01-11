en English
Crime

Juggling Opportunities and Risks: An Examination of Short-Term Rentals

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:51 am EST
Juggling Opportunities and Risks: An Examination of Short-Term Rentals

In the digital age, short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb have provided an opportunity for asset owners to make additional income. However, with this opportunity comes significant risks, as highlighted by a recent tragic incident in Kenya where a woman was murdered at an Airbnb property by her partner.

Association of Short-term Rentals and Crime

Research conducted by two universities has drawn a correlation between an increase in short-term rentals and a rise in local crime rates, with particular reference to incidents of drunkenness and violence. These findings have, however, been challenged by other experts who question the validity of the correlation.

Protection Measures for Homeowners

Despite the inherent risks, short-term rentals continue to provide affordable accommodation options and revenue opportunities. Airbnb, for example, offers Aircover insurance, a comprehensive protection program for hosts that includes guest verification and host liability coverage. This program represents one of several measures homeowners can implement to mitigate the risks associated with short-term rentals.

Homeowners can further protect themselves by implementing robust security measures and legal documentation. In Kenya, short-term rentals are regulated by a property license that sets the terms of use and enables homeowners to seek damages through the court system for any breaches.

Kenyan Property License: A Recourse for Homeowners

The Kenyan property license is enforceable in Kenyan courts. For damages under Sh1 million, homeowners can turn to the Small Claims Court. The license also stipulates recovery clauses and dispute resolution mechanisms, providing homeowners with a legal recourse against breaches, including serious crimes.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, the City Council has approved an ordinance requiring hotels and short-term rentals to obtain a police permit to operate. This move, expected to increase the annual batch of permits from 5,000 to 14,000, aims to manage short-term rentals and address public safety concerns. However, there are concerns about the potential burden on small building owners, long-time hosts, and the staffing required to handle the increase in permit applications.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

