Crime

Juba Police Officer’s Murder: A Pattern of Violence Emerges

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 5:24 am EST
Juba Police Officer’s Murder: A Pattern of Violence Emerges

A tragic incident unfolded in the heart of Juba on Thursday night, as Kak Obur, a 36-year-old police officer, fell victim to a fatal shooting at Jebel Korok. Serving as an assistant in the security police at Rock City police station, Obur was not just robbed of his motorcycle but also his life by unidentified assailants.

Unraveling the Details

The incident, as relayed by local residents, occurred around 9 PM. It was only the following morning that the grim discovery of Obur’s lifeless body was made, sending shockwaves through the community. Sultan Mark Ngor, a local chieftain, provided an account of the incident, suggesting that the murder was not a random act of violence but a carefully premeditated crime. The perpetrators, he believes, might have been tailing Obur to the location.

A Trend of Violence

This recent tragedy is not an isolated incident. It marks the fifth such occurrence in the area, with the majority of the robberies culminating in fatalities. The pattern of violence and the modus operandi of the assailants fuel speculation about an organized crime ring operating in the area.

Awaiting Justice

Despite the escalating situation, no arrests have been made yet in connection with the shooting. The local law enforcement agencies have maintained an unsettling silence, failing to provide a public statement on Kak Obur’s murder or the ongoing investigation. The mounting tension and unanswered questions leave the residents of Juba in a state of palpable fear and uncertainty.

Crime Law South Sudan
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

